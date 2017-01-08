Public input sought for Bois D’Arc Conservation Area

Press Release

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) wants to know what Missourians think about its nearly 1,000 conservation areas around the state. Bois D’Arc Conservation Area in Greene County is among the areas currently under review.

MDC is inviting the public to provide comments about the Bois D’Arc Area to aid staff in developing a 15-year management plan for the popular public use area. Interested persons or groups – including recreational users, neighboring landowners, conservation groups, elected officials and government agencies – can share ideas online through Jan. 31 at mdc.mo.gov/areaplans

MDC staff will review comments as they develop a draft management plan for the Bois D’Arc Area. Decisions on which ideas to incorporate into area plans and on how best to incorporate them will be based on the property’s purpose, it’s physical and biological conditions and capabilities, the best roles of the property in its local, regional and state-wide context, and on the professional expertise of MDC staff.

When the initial draft is complete, the Bois D’Arc Area Plan will be posted online for additional public comments and will be available for viewing at mdc.mo.gov/areaplans After considering all public comments, the final plan will be drafted, approved and posted online.

The 3,172-acre Bois D’Arc Conservation Area is in western Greene County. The landscape is primarily grassland, old fields and croplands which are used for wildlife management; but the area also has intermittent forests and glades. The area includes the Andy Dalton Shooting Range and Outdoors Education Center.

The Bois D’Arc Area offers hunting opportunities and a variety of other recreational uses, including the five-mile Osage Orange Hiking Trail.