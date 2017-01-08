Saturday Basketball Recap

by: Matt Sharp

The North Arkansas College Senior Boys and Girls Tournament ended Saturday in Harrison with both championship trophies going to Baxter County.

Cotter was able to take home the boys’ title. The Warriors defeated Alpena by a score of 62-48.

The night began with the girls’ championship going to Norfork. The Lady Panthers topped Jasper 53-42.

Gainesville’s girls are one victory away from winning the Lady Trojan Tournament at Sparta. The Lady Bulldogs posted a 54-36 victory over Blue Eye in the semifinals Saturday.

(Story courtesy of KTLO.com)