Skaggs Foundation Awards 27 Scholarships to Area Students

Press Release

BRANSON, Mo. – Skaggs Foundation made a $22,500 investment in the future of the health care industry this winter by awarding 27 scholarships to local students pursuing careers in the medical field. The scholarships are for the spring 2017 semester.

Among the 27 scholarship recipients, 20 are employees at Cox Medical Center Branson including Caitlin Dillon and Mairini Morales.

Dillon works at CoxHealth Urgent Care – Branson.

“In July, I graduated as an LPN and in January, I’m starting the 10-month journey to become an RN,” Dillon explained. “Once I graduate, I plan on returning to the emergency department where I started my career at Cox Medical Center Branson as an emergency multi-care technician.”

Dillon’s goal is to become a certified emergency nurse and learn to speak Spanish fluently so she may better communicate with the growing number of Spanish-speaking patients. Dillon said she chose a career in health care because the opportunity it provides her to give back to her community.

“Being able to help people heal, that’s an incredible thing to be a part of,” she said. “Having the support of Skaggs Foundation has helped me pursue the most fulfilling career.”

Morales is currently an obstetrical technician in the Women’s Center and working towards a bachelor in nursing degree which she anticipates completing in December 2018.

“I’ve always felt joy when I help others,” Morales said. “As a nurse, you are able to help patients when they are at their most vulnerable time. It is a privilege to care for others.”

Thanks to support from Skaggs Foundation, Morales has been able to pursue her dream.

“When I first returned to school, I didn’t qualify for any type of aid,” she said. “The Skaggs Foundation scholarship gave me the opportunity to begin my journey and make it possible so that I may return to school.”

“At Skaggs Foundation, we believe there is no better way to ensure the health care industry has a bright future in our community than by supporting education today,” said Skaggs Foundation President Meghan Connell.

Since its inception in 2002, Skaggs Foundation has awarded a total of $282,950 to students pursuing degrees in health care.

Students have until March 15 to apply for summer and fall semester scholarships. Summer semester scholarships are limited to spring semester award recipients.

For more information about Skaggs Foundation or its scholarship program, visit skaggsfoundation.org.

Skaggs Foundation continues the tradition of caring established in 1950 by M.B. and Estella Skaggs who provided the financial support to establish the area’s first community-owned hospital. Today the Foundation, thanks to the generosity of its donors, supports and leads community initiatives that improve health and wellness in Taney and Stone counties.