Arkansas Teen Injured in Vehicle Crash near Hollister

by Tim Church

HOLLISTER, Mo. – An Arkansas teenager is injured in a single vehicle crash Sunday night, five miles south of Hollister in Taney County.

The Missouri Highway Patrol reports 19-year-old Dakota Carlisle of Hollister was traveling southbound on Fruit Farm Road at 8:25 p.m., when he ran his vehicle off of the left side of the roadway, struck an embankment and overturned.

A passenger in the vehicle, 16-year-old Cassandra Breedlove of Parthenon, Arkansas, was transported to Cox South Hospital in Springfield to be treated for her minor injuries.