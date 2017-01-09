Armed Robbery Suspects Plead Not Guilty

by Sam Clanton

FORSYTH, Mo. – Three men accused of robbing Dalton’s Convenience Store in Branson on December 15th waive formal arraignment and plead not guilty to felony robbery and armed criminal action.

Twenty-one-year-old Jorge Ortez-Velez, 20-year-old Chris Borges-Besares and 18-year-old Juan Rodriguez remain in the Taney County Jail on bonds set at 250-thousand dollars apiece.

Each is scheduled to return to court for bond reduction hearings on January 19th.

The men were arrested by Branson Police based on a vehicle description provided by witnesses of the armed robbery. Officers reportedly located weapons and a plastic bag containing an undisclosed amount of cash.