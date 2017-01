by Shannon Cay

HARRISON, Ark. – The City of Harrison announces some street closures this week.

Officials say East Ridge St. between N. Willow St. and Main St. will be closed for water repair Tuesday, January 10 at 7:00 a.m. and will reopen at 3:30 p.m.

Additionally, Maple St. between Stephenson St. and Central St. will be closed for street repair beginning Wednesday, January 4 at 7:00 a.m.

According to the City, Maple Street will reopen at 3:30 p.m. on Friday, January 13, 2017.