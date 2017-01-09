Community Mourns the Loss of North Ark Founding Pres.

by Shannon Cay

HARRISON, Ark. – Students, staff, and the community at large are mourning the loss of the founding President of North Arkansas College, Bill Baker this week.

Micki Somers with the college says classes have been canceled on Thursday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. so people can pay their respects to Baker at the Durand Center:

Baker passed away at the age of 84 on Friday. He was president of the college from 1974 to 2001 and continued to be act as a liaison and consultant for the college for years after:

The funeral service for Baker will start at 11 a.m. Visitation with the family and a light lunch will follow the event. A burial service will be held at the Osborne Cemetery in St. Joe and memorial donations can be made in his honor to the North Arkansas College Foundation.

Below you will find Congressman Steve Womack on the house floor giving tribute to Baker:

https://www.facebook.com/RepSteveWomack/videos/1350874694972183/