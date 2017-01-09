Crane Woman Overturns Vehicle, Arrested for DWI

by Tim Church

NEOSHO, Mo. – A young woman from Crane is arrested following a single vehicle crash early this (Monday) morning, one mile west of Neosho in Newton County.

The Missouri Highway Patrol reports 20-year-old Cheyenne Short was traveling northbound on Kodiak Road at 12:10 a.m., when she ran her vehicle off of the roadway, struck a culvert and a mailbox, before overturning.

Short was arrested and charged for drinking and driving, careless and imprudent driving, minor in possession, and no proof of insurance. She was released to Mercy Hospital in Joplin to be treated for her minor injuries.