Downtown Branson Streetscape Project Enters into Phase 3

by Tim Church

BRANSON, Mo. – Construction on Phase Three of the Historic Downtown Streetscape Improvement Project is underway.

During this phase, Commercial Street from Atlantic to Pacific Streets will be completely renovated with new waterlines, storm sewers, pavement, sidewalks, street lighting and other amenities.

Currently the contractor is installing waterlines and storm sewers on Commercial Street, between Main Street and Pacific Street. This section of roadway will be closed to thru traffic until utility line construction is complete.

Beginning January 10th, Main Street will be shut down to vehicular traffic between Veterans Boulevard and Commercial Street to allow for extensive underground utility and storm sewer work at the Commercial Street intersection. The utility work on this project is anticipated to be completed by March 15th, just into time to reopen Main Street for the spring tourism season.

Pedestrian access will remain open at all times during construction to all businesses in these areas of Historic Downtown Branson.