Greg Slavik Named President and COO of Perfect Signs

By Tim Church

BRANSON, Mo. – Perfect Signs names Greg Slavik as its new company President and Chief Operating Officer.

Slavik, who is continuing in his role as the Executive Vice President and COO for Earls Family Broadcasting, says he is additionally joining up with Perfect Sign Owner Mike Cooper, because they share the same passion; to help other small businesses grow:

Slavik adds his role with Perfect Signs is to help develop and grow the business in the Tri-Lakes area and to provide the company with his experience in sales, marketing and leadership.

Cooper shares Slavik’s wisdom and experience are of great value to a company like Perfect Signs that is poised to become a national player in the industry.

Slavik recently relocated from Harrison, Arkansas to Hollister where he resides with his wife Roz.