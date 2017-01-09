Henry “Hank” Duhe, age 85, of Branson, Missouri, passed away at home Saturday, January 7, 2017. He was born November 23, 1931, in LaPlace, Louisiana, the son of George and Arsane Ruth Duhe. Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.

Hank proudly served our country in the U.S. Navy. He was a bridge builder by trade and even supervised the building of the Lake Pontchartrain Causeway in New Orleans. He had his own nursery business and raised quail. Hank enjoyed fishing, gardening and had many friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his loving wife, Willa Fay Duhe; and his brothers and sisters.

Hank is survived by his many friends.

Burial will be held at a later time in Louisiana. Memorial contributions in memory of Hank may be made to Hospice Compassus of Branson, 3044 Shepherd of the Hills Expy #200, Branson, Missouri 65616. For online condolences please visit www.cremationsoftheozarks.com.