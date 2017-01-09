Hollister Business Owner Joins Board of Adjustment

by Sam Clanton

HOLLISTER, Mo. – The City of Hollister has a new Board of Adjustment member as aldermen approve an application submitted by Isaac Caughlan, owner of the Hollister Coffee Company.

Caughlan visited with aldermen during their regular meeting Thursday night…

Back in November, Caughlan appeared before the city council to request a permit to make exterior alterations to his business, which is located within the Hollister Historic District. His appointment to the Board of Adjustment lasts for five years.

In other business, aldermen approve second and final readings of ordinances pertaining to health department permit fees for impounded animals, indoor and outdoor swimming pools and establishments providing lodging, tanning, tattooing and massage services.