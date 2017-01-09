James “Tyler” Bussard, age 26, of Hollister, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, January 3, 2017. He was born October 23, 1990, in Springfield, Missouri, the son of Pete and Darla (McGinnis) Bussard. Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.

Tyler was a welder by trade. Having a love for the outdoors, he enjoyed fishing, riding 4-wheelers, go-carts, playing basketball and paintball. Tyler was naturally creative and enjoyed rebuilding things. Most of all, Tyler loved his family and will be missed by all who knew and loved him.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Darla Sumner; his grandfather, Bud McGinnis as well as other aunts, uncles and a niece.

Tyler is survived by his father, Pete Bussard of Hollister; a brother, Dylan Hodge of Neosho, Missouri; a sister, Piper Sumner of Oklahoma; a step-father, Darren Sumner; and his grandparents, James and Rita Bussard of Hollister, Missouri and Judy McGinnis of Hurley, Missouri.

A celebration of Tyler’s life will be held at a later time at Wrights Chapel in Hurley with Pastors Terry Kleier and Rick Flood officiating. For online condolences please visit www.cremationsoftheozarks.com.