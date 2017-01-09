Repair Work to Close Routes in Christian & Taney

by Sam Clanton

OLDFIELD, Mo. – Projects to replace deteriorating drain pipes will affect three routes in Christian and Taney counties this week.

Beginning this morning, Christian County Route T completely closes to traffic near Route UU east of Oldfield. Weather permitting, the work will be finished this evening and the roadway will reopen to traffic.

Today and Tuesday, Christian County Route VV closes to traffic between Farm Roads 194 and Hedgpeth Road south of Rogersville. The work hours are from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., and the road will reopen at night.

Later this week, portions of Highway 176 in Rockaway Beach will close to traffic for the same kind of project. This includes the area between Route 160 and Sundown Lane on Wednesday, the area between Sundown Lane and Route EE on Thursday, and from Boys Camp Road to Glendale Street on Friday.

This work will take place from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., with the roadway reopening to traffic at night.

Drivers are asked to find alternate routes around the closings. Residents will be able to access driveways and other entrances on either side of the closings, but will not be allowed to travel through the work zones.