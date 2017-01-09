Roy Lee Wyatt, 84, of Forsyth, MO, passed away on Sat. Jan. 7 at Cox Hospital in Branson, MO.

He was born in 1932, at Hilda, MO., son of Ernest Truman and Ada Jane (Roberts) Wyatt.

Roy was a longtime resident of Taney County. He owned and operated the Wyatt Construction Company, in Forsyth, MO. He joined the Army, and served his Country during the Korean War. He was an avid fisherman and outdoorsman.

Roy is survived by his wife, Barbara “Bobbie” Wyatt of Forsyth, MO.; children, Michael Lee Wyatt of Forsyth, MO., and Terry “T.J.” Wyatt of Springfield, MO.; sisters, Virginia Cummings of Kissee Mills, and Nadine Traub of Ava, MO.; brother, Danny and wife Sheila Wyatt of Forsyth, MO.

He was preceded in death by his parents, one brother, Roger Wyatt, and two sisters, Wilma Wyatt and Wanda Brown.

Cremation has been entrusted to Whelchel Grace Funeral Home. No services are planned at this time. Charitable contributions in his memory may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, or a charity of your choice.