Sgf. Police Ask for Assistance in Finding Missing Teen

by Shannon Cay

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The Springfield Police Department is investigating a report of a missing and endangered teen and is asking for the public’s assistance.

Authorities say Mackenzie M. Whisnant, 13, was last seen at her parents’ home in the 1700 block of W. Lynn in Springfield at approximately 11:40 a.m. on Jan. 8. Additional details that have developed during the investigation have led the SPD to believe she may be in danger and to ask for public assistance in this search.

Whisnant is 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighs 200 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes. When she was last seen, she was wearing black and white leggings and a fuzzy purple hoodie.

Anyone with information regarding Whisnant’s whereabouts is asked to call 911.