Shirley Clorine Donaldson was born on November 7, 1926 in Taylorville, Illinois. She was the daughter of Schley Nicholes and Hazel Fay (Hunt) Nicholes. She had worked for and retired from Western Electric Company. She moved to Hollister, Missouri from Independence, Missouri.

Shirley was a loving mother, sister and grandmother. She enjoyed sewing and researching and compiling genealogy.

She entered into rest on Thursday, December 29 at Cox Medical Center Branson at the age of 90.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husbands Robert C. Burcham and Harold Donaldson brother, William Nicholes and sister, Zoray Smith.

Shirley is survived by two daughters, Shirley Acton of Branson and Barbara Howell of Independence, MO and one son, Clifford Burcham of Leawood, Kansas. She is also survived by one brother, Robert Nicholes of California; eight grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren and five great great grandchildren.

Cremation arrangements were under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory, Branson. Graveside service will be Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017 at 1PM in the Floral Hills Cemetery, Kansas City, Mo.