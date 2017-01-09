Taney Co. Sales Tax Report Shows 15% Increase

by Sam Clanton

FORSYTH, Mo. – After closing out 2016 with a total revenue increase of just under 2-percent, Taney County sees a substantial hike in sales tax receipts for the first reporting period of 2017.

According to a report issued Friday by Taney County Treasurer Melanie Smith, sales tax revenue exceeds 2-point-7 million dollars, marking an increase of 360-thousand dollars or more than 15-percent compared to January of last year.

These figures, reflecting business activity in November and December, also mark the highest January receipts in over a decade, according to the report.

The current balance of General County Revenue is just over 836-thousand dollars.