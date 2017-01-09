Terry Gene Fullerton was born on April 10, 1959 in Branson, Missouri. He was the son of Dean Fullerton and Beverly Ann (Coffelt) Fullerton. Terry grew up in Branson and graduated from Branson High School in 1977. He was a semi-truck driver and raised horses. Terry had also worked at the Shepherd of the Hills Farm as livestock manager.

Terry married his loving wife, Robin on July 6, 1990 in Norman Park, Georgia. They had celebrated twenty-six years together this past summer. Terry enjoyed the outdoors and nature. He was a hunter enjoyed roping and riding horses. He also enjoyed going to gun shows, gun auctions and selling guns.

Terry entered into rest on Friday, January 6 at Cox Medical Center Branson at the age of 57.

He was preceded in death by his father, Dean Fullerton and his mother, Beverly Fullerton Sanders.

Terry is survived by his wife, Robin Fullerton of Branson; five daughters Angel Marose (Mike) of Ava, Mo.; Jennifer Mayfield of Kimberling City; Heather Sanchez of Reeds Spring; Melody Cox (Jeremy) of Teague, TX; Dakotah Jones (Coty) of Long View, TX; his brother, Bill Fullerton of Branson; step-father, Ted Sanders and eight grandchildren.

Visitation will be Thursday evening, January 9 from 6:00-7:00 P.M. in Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory, Branson.

Funeral services will be Friday, January 13 at 11:00 A.M. in the funeral home with Rev. Jim Fullerton officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery, Branson.

Memorial contributions may be made to Robin Fullerton, 176 Indigo Drive, Branson, MO 65616.