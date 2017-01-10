Branson Fire Chief Provides Winter Heat Source Safety Tips

by Tim Church

BRANSON, Mo. – In recent weeks the impacts of winter weather have begun to show themselves around the area, meaning heat sources are a must and safety is a plus.

During his recent visit to the Janet and Friends program on KRZK, Branson Fire Chief Ted Martin spoke on the safe use of space heaters:

Martin adds when it does get cold, many remember to check on the furnace, the fireplace and other heat sources, but something that is often overlooked is the water pipes in a home or business:

Martins says pipe fractures are most common in stores and theatres around the area who close up for a few weeks at the start of the year.