CBCO Celebrates National Volunteer Blood Donor Month

by Tim Church

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Community Blood Center of the Ozarks invites everyone to help celebrate National Volunteer Blood Donor Month, by rolling up a sleeve to help save a life.

On December 31st, 1969, President Richard Nixon signed a proclamation to designate the month of January as National Volunteer Blood Donor month.

CBCO Media Relations Representative Chris Pilgrim explains why January is an extremely appropriate time to observe such a cause:

Upcoming blood drive locations can be found here.