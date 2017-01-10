Fitzpatrick Announces Possible Large Budget Cuts for 2017

by Tim Church

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Prior to the inauguration ceremony for the 56th Governor of the Show Me State, Eric Greitens on Monday, incoming Chairman of the House Budget Committee Scott Fitzpatrick of Shell Knob, broke some big news on what budget cuts the state could see in 2017.

During his interview with Missouri Net News, Fitzpatrick was questioned on the possibilities of pay raises for state employees in 2017. Fitzpatrick shares he doubts there will be raises, due to the approximately 500-million-dollar budget cuts the newly elected governor is soon to be facing:

Fitzpatrick says he’s hopeful they can get the budget in order this year and employee raises can be something they can work on next year. He adds even with this sizable budget cut, 2017 is going to remain an uphill battle.