MH Man Behind Bars, Accused of Beating Pregnant Ex

by Shannon Cay

MOUTAIN HOME, Ark. – A man from Mountain Home, accused of beating his pregnant ex-wife, is behind bars today.

Sheriff John Montgomery says deputies were dispatched to the 18-hundred block of Highway 178 at 10:24 p.m. on January 7th with a report of physical domestic violence in progress. Authorities say when they arrived on the scene, the victim informed deputies her ex-husband 24-year-old Jonathan Ybarra had pushed her, choked her, and punched her in the face. According to the police report, her injuries consistent with her statement.

She was taken by ambulance to Baxter Regional Medical Center to be treated for her injuries.

She then indicated he left the home in her gray Nissan Versa. Deputies began searching for Ybarra, who was found an hour later at the Triangle Citgo Station in Midway. He was taken into custody and Montgomery says when asked by investigators, he admitted to knowing she was with child.

He is charged with felony Domestic Battery, endangering the welfare of a child, and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. Jail logs show his bond has been set at 10-thousand dollars.