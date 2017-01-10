Monday Scores/Tuesday Schedule

HS Girls Basketball
Branson 53 Springfield Catholic 43
Hollister 53 Forsyth 49
Spokane 78 Reeds Spring 39
Blue Eye 57 Wheaton 32
Hurley 59 Galena 54
Bradleyville 76 New Covenant 37
Yellville-Summit 57 Cotter 50
Boys
Hurley 66 Wheaton 33
Galena 65 Thomas Jefferson 43
Cotter 55 Yellville-Summit 53
Today
Boys
Central at Branson
Hollister at Blue Eye
Reeds Spring at Catholic
Forsyth at Spokane
Verona at Hurley
Crane at Strafford
Girls
Bradleyville at Norwood
Boys/Girls
Arkansas
Russellville at Harrison
Eureka Springs at Alpena
Valley Springs at Green Forest
Gravette at Berryville
Omaha at St. Paul
Western Grove at Jasper
Yellville-Summit at Bergman
Lead Hill at Deer
Missouri
S of O at Chadwick
Verona at Hurley
Wrestling
Branson at Ozark (Kickapoo)
Reeds Spring at Cassville (Berryville)
Rogersville at Hollister
College Basketball
C of O Men at William Woods
North Arkansas Women at Labette