Monday Scores/Tuesday Schedule

HS Girls Basketball

Branson 53 Springfield Catholic 43

Hollister 53 Forsyth 49

Spokane 78 Reeds Spring 39

Blue Eye 57 Wheaton 32

Hurley 59 Galena 54

Bradleyville 76 New Covenant 37

Yellville-Summit 57 Cotter 50

Boys

Hurley 66 Wheaton 33

Galena 65 Thomas Jefferson 43

Cotter 55 Yellville-Summit 53

Today

Boys

Central at Branson

Hollister at Blue Eye

Reeds Spring at Catholic

Forsyth at Spokane

Verona at Hurley

Crane at Strafford

Girls

Bradleyville at Norwood

Boys/Girls

Arkansas

Russellville at Harrison

Eureka Springs at Alpena

Valley Springs at Green Forest

Gravette at Berryville

Omaha at St. Paul

Western Grove at Jasper

Yellville-Summit at Bergman

Lead Hill at Deer

Missouri

S of O at Chadwick

Verona at Hurley

Wrestling

Branson at Ozark (Kickapoo)

Reeds Spring at Cassville (Berryville)

Rogersville at Hollister

College Basketball

C of O Men at William Woods

North Arkansas Women at Labette