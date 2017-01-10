Quorum Court Faces Full Docket Tonight

by Shannon Cay

HARRISON, Ark. – New members of the Boone County Quorum Court will be busy at their first meeting tonight (Tuesday).

According to the docket from the County, Judge Robert Hathaway will be appointing Justices to the budget and finance, infrastructure, law enforcement, and solid waste committees. Additionally, Justice Glen Redding will be discussing liquor permits of establishments out in the county. He says he would like to talk about how the Alcoholic Beverage Control Board enforces its rules and regulations.

Also, County Officials say they will announce that Kurt Goodall will replace Layne Ragsdale on the Airport Board and George Holcomb will replace Fred Woehl on the N-A-R-M-C Board of Governors.

The Cottonwood Fire Department will be presenting an ordinance to place fire dues on property tax statements and Justice Woehl will be presenting a resolution for the Arkansas Highway Commission to do a survey of traffic at US Highway 62/65 and 412, just south of Bellefonte.

The meeting will be at 7 p.m. at the Boone County Office of Emergency Management at 400 East Prospect in Harrison.