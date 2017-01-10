Sales Tax Receipts Show Business Growth in Hollister

by Sam Clanton

HOLLISTER, Mo. – Sales tax receipts for the City of Hollister come in about 32-thousand dollars above budgeted projections.

Receipts this month reflect business activity in November.

City Administrator Rick Ziegenfuss says about half of that growth is due to the Department of Revenue adding Lowe’s receipts from the previous month, which had been omitted…

Ziegenfuss says this income puts the city’s revenue figures back on budget or slightly better than budget…

Proceeds from the city’s 1-percent sales tax totaled 144-thousand dollars.