Stone County Loaves and Fishes to Serve Meals 7 Nights a Week

January 10, 2017 Local News

loaves-and-fishes-pic

 

 

by Tim Church

 

 

BRANSON WEST, Mo. – Those in need of a hot meal are invited to take part in the 2017 Stone County Loaves and Fishes program, which is providing free hot meals seven days a week.

Each night, now through March 26th, seven churches in Stone County will be hosting a meal, where anyone who is just in need of something to eat is invited to show up. Facilitating the program is Love INC., but it’s the churches and local groups who are making these meals possible, according to Love INC. Executive Director Jennifer Maupin:

 

Meals will be served each night, with the only exception being when the Reeds Spring Schools are closed due to weather, there will be no meals served on those nights.

 

