50-Year-Old Man Killed in Mobile Home Fire in Hollister

by Tim Church

HOLLISTER, Mo. – A man from Hollister is killed in a residential structure fire Saturday afternoon.

At approximately 1:48 p.m. firefighters with Western Taney County Fire were dispatched to Walker Mobile Home Park on BB Highway. Upon arrival crews found a single wide mobile home well involved in flames and the roof ready to collapse, according to Western Taney County Fire Chief Chris Berndt:

Taney County Coroner Kevin Tweedy reports the 50-year-old patient was pronounced dead on arrival to the hospital. Tweedy adds he believes the death was accidental and not suspicious, but he has sent the body for autopsy.

Berndt says the Missouri State Fire Marshall’s Office and Taney County Sheriff’s Office were called in to determine the cause of the fire. He says at this time they have a good idea of where the fire started, but not what actually started the fire.

The name of the man is being held until next of kin can be notified and the results of the autopsy should be known by Tuesday. Mutual aid was provided by the Point Lookout College of the Ozarks Fire Department.