C of O Hosts Crowley’s Ridge This Afternoon

by: Scott McCaulley

The College of the Ozarks Bobcats and Lady Bobcats both have home games this afternoon hosting fellow Association of Independent Institution Member Crowley’s Ridge at the Keeter Athletic Complex.

The Lady Bobcats, off of a win last Friday over Grace College, are 14-4 and ranked 10th in the latest NAIA Division Two Women’s Basketball Poll while the Bobcats, who had a four game winning streak snapped earlier this week at William Woods, is 9-7.

Both games can be heard on Hometown Daily News.com and 106.3 KRZK beginning at 2:00.