C of O Sweeps Crowley’s Ridge

by: Dori Rapinchuk, C of O Sports Information

The College of the Ozarks’ Lady Cats and Bobcats both posted big wins Saturday evening over Crowley’s Ridge College (Ark.), as the Lady Cats won by a 31-point margin, 93-62, while the Bobcats defeated the Pioneers by 29 points, 94-65.

Sophomore guard Kelsie Cleeton led the charge for the Lady Cats on both ends of the floor, scoring 19 points, pulling down 12 rebounds, and grabbing 5 steals. Hannah Wisdom, Maggie McMenamy, Cassidy Johnson, and Shelby Roberts joined the fray scoring double-figures of their own. The Lady Cats shot 44.7% for the game, were 81% from the free-throw line, and collected 53 total rebounds.

For the men, sophomore forward Ethan Davidson tallied 22 points and grabbed 13 rebounds to lead the game. Davidson was joined in scoring by DeMon Hyler (16), Cameron Paschke (16), and Canyon Smith (14). The Cats shot 49.3% on the night and were 76.9% from the charity stripe. The Pioneers’ Shaquille Culbreath scored 19 to fall just short of his 20.06 points-per-game average.

Tonight’s wins bring the #10 Lady Bobcats’ season record to 15-4, and the Bobcats to 10-7. Both teams will head out on the road this week to play Haskell University on Wednesday evening followed by the Central Christian College Classic next weekend.