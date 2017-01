by: Scott McCaulley

Around 950 customers remain without power this morning as White River Valley Electric Cooperative reports on their web site that an outage has occurred in that area.

The outage was first reported just after 6:30 this morning. WRVE reports on their web site that crews have been assigned to restore power to that area.

According to the WRVE’s Facebook Page, a feeder has gone down in the Rockaway Beach Sub Station causing the outage.