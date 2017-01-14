Power Restored to Around 950 WRVEC Customers

by Tim Church

MERRIAM WOODS/ROCKAWAY BEACH, Mo. – Power is restored to around 950 White River Valley Electric Cooperative customers this (Saturday) morning, in the Merriam Woods/Rockaway Beach area.

According to the WRVE’s Facebook Page, the outage was caused when a feeder had gone down in the Rockaway Beach Substation.

Power was out for approximately three and half hours. Crews were able to isolate the problem and repair the equipment causing the outage.

No information as to why the feeder went out was released as of report time.