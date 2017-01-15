Boone County Sheriff’s Office in Need of Dispatcher

Press Release

The Boone County Sheriff’s Office is now accepting applications for a full time dispatcher.

Applicant must be able to perform shift work and wear a uniform. Applicant must be able to perform in a high stress environment and still perform their duties proficiently. Duties and responsibilities include, but are not limited to, operating a radio, telephone, or computer equipment at emergency response centers. Receive reports from the public of crimes, disturbances, or police emergencies. Relay information to law enforcement using a two way radio. May maintain contact with caller until responders arrive.

Applicant must have a high school diploma or equivalent. All applicants must be able to pass a Law Enforcement Applicant background check. Applicant must be 18 years of age or older. Prior experience in either dispatch or customer service is preferred but not required. Benefits include enrollment in the Arkansas Public Employment Retirement System, options for medical insurance, paid holidays, paid sick leave, and paid vacation.

Applications can be picked up in person at the Boone County Sheriff’s Office or printed off from www.boonesheriff.com under the employment tab. For questions about the position please email dispatch@boonesheriff.com. If a resume is submitted the application must still be filled out.