Ralph Foster Museum at CofO to Begins Area Appreciation





Press Release

POINT LOOKOUT, MO. — The Ralph Foster Museum at College of the Ozarks will re-open for the season with free admission during Area Appreciation dates: Jan. 9-31, 2017. The offer is good for those living in Stone, Taney, Ozark, Christian, Douglas, Webster, Greene, Lawrence, and Barry counties in Missouri and Boone, Marion, Baxter, and Carroll counties in Arkansas.

The hours for the Ralph Foster Museum are 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday through Saturday.

Dedicated to the history of the Ozarks region and named in honor of radio pioneer and philanthropist Ralph D. Foster, the Ralph Foster Museum is a three-story gallery housing thousands of objects representing archaeology, history, firearms, antiques, natural history, fine arts, geology, and mineralogy. The museum also houses the Beverly Hillbillies car and has one of the Midwest’s finest firearms collections.

For more information, call (417) 690-3407.