by: Scott McCaulley

Wednesday night at the Bolivar Girls Basketball Tournament, the top two seeds each posted wins and set their match-up in Friday’s Championship Game.

The top seeded Branson Lady Pirates won over the host Lady Liberators 50-39 while second seed Republic held off third seeded Camdenton 74-70 to claim the top spots in their respective pools and advance to the finals.

Friday’s Championship Game will take place at 8:30.