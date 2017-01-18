C of O Sweeps at Haskell, North Ark Wins

by: Scott McCaulley and Perry Phillips

The College of the Ozarks Basketball Teams pick-up a pair of wins in Lawrence, Kansas at Haskell Indian Nation University Wednesday night.

For the Lady Bobcats, they controlled their contest through out most of the night and notched a 73-54 win. Lakin Simmerman led three Lady Bobcats in double figures with 16 points.

Meanwhile the Men had a dominate first half building a 19 point lead early into the second half before the Indians went on a 12-0 run and eventually cut the lead to three in the final minute before the Bobcats secured the win at the free throw line. Cameron Pashcke score 25 points including 21 in a big first half performance.

Both the teams will play in the A.I.I/Central Christian Classic this weekend. Friday’s Games will have the Lady Bobcats taking on Johnson and Wales Friday at 2:00 with the Bobcats playing Northern New Mexico at 4:00 with the two schools switching opponents on Saturday the Lady Bobcats playing at Noon and the Bobcats at 2:00. The Saturday games can be heard on Hometown Daily News.com and 106.3 KRZK.

In other action tonight, the North Arkansas College Pioneers pick up a victory winning on the road at Bacone 102-71.