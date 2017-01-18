Graveside services with full military honors for Travis Shepherd age 80 of Hollister, Missouri will be held at 1:00 PM on Monday, January 23, 2017 at the Missouri Veterans Cemetery in Springfield, Missouri with Pastor Will Griswold officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Greenlawn Funeral Home in Branson.

He passed away on January 18, 2017 at his home in Hollister, Mo.

He was born on June 8, 1936 in Fitzgerald, Georgia the son of Paul and Vera Shepherd. He was in the Army National Guard before serving with U.S. Air Force. He was the assistance manager for the Joplin Area Workshop and retired as the maintenance dispatcher at Skaggs Community Hospital in Branson. He had been a resident of the area for the past twenty years.

Survivors is his wife; Ann Shepherd of the home, five children Grant Shepherd of Alba, Missouri, Amy Shore (Chris) Spring, Texas, Clent Gammilll (Ok Cha) of Springfield, Missouri, Brent Gammill (Kathy) of Springfield, Missouri and Charles Gammill of Springfield, Missouri, six grandchildren and five great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and two grandsons, Darrin & Jarad Gammill.

Memorials are suggested to the Wounded Warriors.