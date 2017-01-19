Branson Promise Land Zoo Announces 65 Acre Expansion Project

by Tim Church

BRANSON, Mo. – Branson’s Promise Land Zoo celebrates its recently announced 65-acre drive-thru expansion with a ground breaking ceremony this (Wednesday) morning, at the rear of its new property.

Upon its completion Promise Land Zoo, now a combined total of 74 acres, will become the largest attraction within the Branson city limits.

Managing Director Jungle Josh Remenar shares what zoo visitors have to look forward too:

Remenar says currently the zoo is home to 300 different animals and while the size of the property is getting bigger, they are only looking to double its amount of animals:

Remenar adds visitors won’t have long to wait for the new addition. Zoo officials say they are hopeful everything will be ready to go by June of this year. He adds this is possible due the hiring of several sub-contractors and crews are putting up new fences and roads as quickly as the fence lines and roadways can be cleared.

The new additions to the zoo will also include a Monarch butterfly experience, a café, a reptile house, an indoor theatre and the world’s largest hummingbird feeder. Remenar shares this addition will also create great employment opportunities in the area by doubling or possibly tripling their current staff needs.

To learn more about Branson’s Promise Land Zoo, its animals and hours of operation visit here.