Inmate Charged with Rape in Baxter County

by Shannon Cay

MOUNTAIN HOME, Ark. – A Baxter County Inmate is now facing a rape charge following confirmation of DNA analysis this week.

Authorities say 19-year-old Edward Vanscoy the third, who has been incarcerated since September 2016 in relation to a separate sexual assault charge, is now accused of having sex with a 12-year-old girl.

Sheriff John Montgomery says this particular investigation began on June 23rd, when the Arkansas Crimes Against Children Division received a complaint. He says a physical examination was performed by the state agency on the girl and the undergarment the 12-year-old was wearing at the time of the alleged crime was submitted by her parents.

On September 16th, Officials say they obtained a warrant to collect a DNA sample from Vanscoy. That sample was identified by the crime lab as a match to those found on the undergarment, according to a release from the Sheriff’s Department.

Records show Vanscoy is facing a Rape, a class Y felony charge. He will appear in court to answer to this charge on January 26th. Jail logs show his bond has been set at 100-thousand dollars.