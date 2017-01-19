Multiple MH Residents Arrested for Drugs Tuesday

by Shannon Cay

MOUNTAIN HOME, Ark. – Multiple people are put behind bars following a drug bust out of Mountain Home.

Baxter County Sheriff John Montgomery says his department was tipped off that a man wanted for questioning in relation to some stolen property was at 252 Cochran Drive on Tuesday morning. With the assistance of the Mountain Home Police Department and the 14th Judicial District Drug task force, He says authorities attempted to enter the home but the residents at first refused to let them in.

However, eventually, a 56-year-old Brenda Barnes from Mountain Home opened the door and claimed it was only her and a 16-year-old boy in the home, according to Montgomery.

A subsequent search by officers turned up 50-year-old Steven Dixon, 41-year-old Kenneth Amerson, and 33-year-old Amanda Estes, all from Mountain Home.

The arrest report says authorities also found two ounces of marijuana, 15 grams of meth, prescription narcotics, and various paraphernalia during their search. All four were arrested and have now have been given bonds of more than 10-thousand dollars each.

Additionally, the 16-year-old was taken into custody by Baxter County Juvenile Services.