Prelim Set for Man Charged with Selling Stolen Guns

by Sam Clanton

GALENA, Mo. – A preliminary hearing is scheduled in Stone County Associate Circuit Court for a man from Branson accused of selling stolen firearms.

Working on information received from an anonymous tip, sheriff’s deputies arrested 24-year-old Joseph Coker the evening of December 29th.

According to Sheriff Doug Rader, the informant stated Coker was trying to sell a large amount of firearms in a hurry, and was talking about it on social media.

Detectives responded to Coker’s home on Vineyards Parkway and recovered 10 firearms and three chainsaws that were reportedly stolen from a location in Cape Fair.

Coker is charged with second-degree burglary and receiving stolen property, and remains in the Stone County Jail in lieu of 30-thousand dollars bond.

His preliminary hearing is set for February 28th.