Transition Audit Underway in Taney County

by Sam Clanton

FORSYTH, Mo. – The Missouri State Auditor’s Office has begun a transition audit of the Taney County Collector’s Office, which is required by law due to the recent appointment of a new collector.

Ramona Cope has replaced Sheila Wyatt, who now serves as Eastern District Taney County Commissioner.

Audit Manager Pam Allison appeared before commissioners this week to seek approval of an engagement letter authorizing the audit. She says while the audit focuses on the collector’s office, it also requires input from other departments…

Allison says the transition audit – covering most of 2015 and all of 2016 – will take two to three months to complete, and carries a cost of between 7 and 15-thousand dollars.

State law requires the county to pay for the audit.