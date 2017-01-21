Berryville Police Ask for Help in Indecent Exposure Ordeal

by Shannon Cay

BERRYVILLE, Ark. – The Berryville Police Department is reaching out to the public following the arrest of a man accused of exposing himself in the Walmart parking lot.

Chief Robert Bartos says on January 12th, a woman reported she was putting her groceries into her car when she looked over to find a man showing his genitals in the car next to hers. Shortly after she notified police:

Jail logs show Rizzola has been formally charged with indecent exposure and public sexual indecency.

Investigators with the police department believe Rizzola has been doing this for some time and they are urging anyone who may have not reported a similar incident it in the past to come forward now.

You can contact the Berryville Police Department by calling 870-423-3343.