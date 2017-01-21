CBCO Issues Code Red Alert for Some Blood Types

Press Release

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Recent winter weather over the last two weeks has dampened donor turnout and forced the cancellation of some blood drives, resulting in nearly 500 fewer blood donations in the first two weeks of the new year.

Blood center officials warn that the reserve blood supply of some types have dropped to levels that trigger a Code Red Alert for O Positive and O Negative blood types. A Code Red Alert means that there is less than a one-day supply in reserve.

CBCO is also under a Code Yellow Alert for A Positive and B Negative blood types. Eligible donors are urged to give immediately at a CBCO blood drive or donor center. There are four CBCO Donor Centers in the Ozarks, along with mobile blood drives that take place in various towns within the 39 county CBCO service area. CBCO Donor Centers include:

Springfield 220 W. Plainview Rd. Monday – Friday Saturday Sunday 7 am – 7 pm 7 am – 1 pm 9 am – 3 pm Joplin NorthPark Mall Monday – Friday 11 am – 6 pm Bentonville 1400 SE Walton Blvd. Monday – Thursday Friday 11 am – 6 pm 8 am – 2 pm Springdale 3503 S. Thompson St. Monday – Thursday Friday 11 am – 6 pm 8 am – 2 pm Blood Drives Locate a drive near you online at www.cbco.org

“We’re facing what may become a serious shortage,” Chris Pilgrim, CBCO Media Relations Representative said. “Winter weather can create real challenges for maintaining an adequate supply for patients. Since the holidays, we’ve lost nearly 500 blood donations due to the weather and there’s still nine weeks of winter to go. For those who can, we urge you to give right away. For those who have never given blood before, this is a perfect time to start. The blood supply is critically low and now is the time.”

Please refer to www.cbco.org to find a blood drive coming to your region.