MO Broadcasters Assoc. Wins Appeal of Lawsuit

Press Release

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – On Thursday, Jan. 19, the U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit unanimously revived our lawsuit that challenges a Missouri statute and two Missouri regulations that we believe illegally limit alcohol advertising.

These Missouri laws prevent consumers from receiving truthful information in advertising. Specifically, although retailers can offer price discounts and promotions on alcoholic beverages, these laws keep citizens from learning about those discounts in advance, through radio, television, and newspaper ads.

Our radio and television stations are key sources of information for Missourians. Just as with news, listeners and viewers learn about the availability of goods and services through radio and TV advertising, and a restriction on advertising truthful information only keeps relevant and useful information from consumers. That’s why the MBA and several other entities challenged these laws under the First Amendment, and its guarantee of commercial free speech.

The antiquated Missouri laws at issue prohibit our advertisers from being able to advertise alcohol discounts, even though those discounts can be advertised on premise. The state contends that the restrictions are intended to discourage binge drinking, but binge drinking is more likely to be encouraged by promotions inside a bar than from media advertisements heard or seen in one’s living room.

The MBA is pleased that the appeals court pointed out the many inconsistencies in the regulations, which we believe demonstrate their unconstitutionality. The Supreme Court’s precedents protecting truthful commercial speech permit restrictions on commercial speech only if they are closely tailored to the state’s needs, and we believe the many inconsistencies in Missouri alcohol advertising regulations show that these laws are not so limited.

Additionally, because advertising of special pricing is allowed in all our bordering states, we believe that these laws create an unfair competitive disadvantage to Missouri businesses.

The laws are also ill-suited for the era social media, which college students in a bar can use to instantly publicize alcohol discounts, and to today’s world of ubiquitous and growing microbreweries and wineries, which have special exemptions from some of the restrictions.

If these laws are found unconstitutional, or removed by legislative and regulatory action, price-conscious consumers will have better information and be able to make better alcoholic beverage purchasing choices.

The immediate effect of the Eighth Circuit decision is to send the case back to the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Missouri. MBA and its co-plaintiffs intend to vigorously pursue their claims in that court, particularly in light of the Eighth Circuit’s legal analysis which is highly favorable to the strength and validity of these claims.