by Sam Clanton

OZARK, Mo. – A man from Ozark is hurt in a motorcycle crash on North Fremont Road a half-mile north of his hometown.

State troopers say 57-year-old Gregory Kellner was northbound at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, when his motorcycle slid on loose gravel, overturning and ejecting the driver.

Kellner was taken by ambulance to Cox South Hospital in Springfield for treatment of moderate injuries.