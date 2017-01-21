RS School District Honors Employee of the Month

Press Release

REEDS SPRING, Mo. – Jeanie Sorrell is honored as the Reeds Spring School District Employee of the Month for December. Sorrell is an administrative assistant at Reeds Spring High School. Principal Dr. Isaac Sooter said Sorrell keeps the office running smoothly.

“She contacts our substitute teachers, takes care of our finances, attendance, and anything else that needs to be done,” Dr. Sooter said. “She’s willing to go above and beyond. Her commitment to the district has been great. We really appreciate having her in our building.”

Dr. Sooter presented Sorrell with a certificate and bonus check in recognition of this award.