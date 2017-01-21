Taneyville Man Injured in Christian Co. Crash

by Sam Clanton

CHADWICK, Mo. – A man from Taneyville suffers life-threatening injuries in a single-vehicle crash on Highway 125 just south of Chadwick in Christian County.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says 20-year-old Hunter Daugherty of Chadwick was driving south at 9 p.m. Friday, when he ran his pickup off the roadway on a curve, struck a tree and overturned.

A passenger, 22-year-old Brandon Fox of Taneyville, was transported to Cox South Hospital in Springfield for treatment of serious injuries.

He was not wearing a seat belt, according to the accident report.