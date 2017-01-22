Bank Completes Property Purchase for Harrison Branch

Press Release

HARRISON, Ark. – Charles T. Cross, President & CEO, Cornerstone Bank, announced that on January 17th the bank completed the acquisition of approximately seven acres of land in Harrison, Arkansas for the construction of a full service banking facility.

The property is located across U.S. Highway 65 from Walmart. In addition to a full service banking center, Cornerstone plans a large scale commercial development on the site and hopes to have construction completed by late 2017 or early 2018.

In addition, Cross announced the bank’s intent to open a temporary facility at 1306 Hwy 62 65 North, on the corner of Hwy 65 and Forward Drive in Harrison to operate within while constructing their permanent location.

Cornerstone plans to offer a complete array of banking and financial services while housed at the temporary address. The bank plans to open the location in the next 30 to 60 days once necessary remodeling of the space is completed.

Cross stated, “We are excited to have finalized our land acquisition in Harrison and look forward to beginning construction upon the site in the very near future. Additionally, we will be opening our temporary location in the coming weeks, which will allow clients to access our bank team on a local level while we build our permanent banking facility. Our entry into Boone County with a full service community oriented bank is one that we have anticipated and looked forward to for some time. We certainly value being afforded the opportunity to serve Harrison and the surrounding area with our brand of true community banking.”

Cornerstone Bank is a 105 year old community based financial institution with five Northwest Arkansas offices located in Eureka Springs, Holiday Island, Berryville and Huntsville. This will be the local bank’s first location within Boone County.