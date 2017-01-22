Hwy. 76 Reduced to One Lane at Rosalee Monday

Press Release

BRANSON, Mo. – Weather permitting, the City of Branson will be reducing West Highway 76 to one lane just west of Rosalee Street near Presleys’ Theater beginning Monday, January 23 through Friday, January 27.

The city will be installing a new waterline and underground utility conduits across Highway 76 as part of the 76 Revitalization Project.

According to city officials, flagmen will be positioned at the east and west side of the construction zone in the 2900 block of Highway 76 to safely direct motorists through that area. Drivers are urged to watch for construction signs, travel slowly and be alert to the flagmen who will control the traffic flow through the one lane.

The city says the lanes will only be reduced to one during the daytime hours, and all three lanes will reopen to traffic at night each day.